Tyler, The Creator Apologizes to Selena Gomez for Past Tweets

Tyler, The Creator is issuing an apology to Selena Gomez. In verse, naturally.



The 30-year-old rapper just dropped his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, and although the project is en route to massive commercial success (it's already reached number one on the U.S. Apple Music album chart)—there's one song in particular that's catching the ears and eyes of fans everywhere.



In the song, "Manifesto," the Odd Future member revealed that he has apologized to Selena personally after past tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced of the musician allegedly writing explicit and inappropriate language towards the "Same Old Love" singer. At the time of the alleged tweets, the Rare Beauty founder would've been between 18 and 19 years old.



The lyrics in the single included the words: "I was a teener, tweetin' Selena crazy s--t. Didn't wanna offend her, apologize when I seen her. Back when I was tryna f--k Bieber, Just-in."