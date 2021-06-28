Why Lady Michelle Is Captain Sandy's Favorite Below Deck Mediterranean Yacht to Date

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

All aboard!

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Sandy Yawn dished all about her season six yacht, named Lady Michelle. Fans of the Below Deck franchise got a taste of the luxury vessel during season two of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Yet, in the new season of Below Deck Med, viewers will get a front row seat to what the yacht has to offer.

And, from what Captain Sandy told us, Lady Michelle is one impressive yacht. "My favorite boat ever," she shared. "It was like so solid, I didn't even know we were at sea."

While the layout of Lady Michelle is certainly breathtaking, boasting six guest cabins and over 180 feet in length, the captain revealed that she loved the way it handles. "For me, how it responds in the sea," she explained. "You know, the layout was great, it's for charter...The volume for the size was incredible."