Here's Your First Look at Beyoncé's Upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park Swim Collection

The first sneak peek at Beyoncé's "Flex Park" swimwear capsule collection proves orange is definitely the new black!
After giving us the ultimate winter looks with her "Icy Park" collection last February, the "Drunk in Love" artist is making sure the Beyhive has everything they need to look and feel their best at the beach this summer.
Inspired by the nostalgia of muscle beach culture, the latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection will include clothing styles like women's swimsuits and coverups, plus men's swim shorts and shirts at priced from $45 to $75. For the first time in the singer's partnership with Adidas, you can score unisex slides priced at $75. Oh, and Queen Bey didn't forget about accessories! The upcoming drop will also feature unisex hats, a towel, water bottle and tote bag to complete your beach fit.
Playing with a color palette of neon oranges, crisp summer whites and the Ivy Park monogram, the swim-ready pieces, available in sizes XS-XL and 1X-4X, were designed to be mixed and matched, which will come in handy when the collection sells out.
"Flex Park" is set to drop on adidas.com on 7/22 and select retailers globally on 7/23. But don't worry, we'll keep you updated on the latest "Flex Park" news, so keep checking in!
