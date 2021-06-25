Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Make Adorable Runway Debut

Russell Wilson, Ciara and their band of impossibly adorable children just strutted their stuff—or should we say 1, 2 stepped?—down the runway for their big modeling debut.
The NFL quarterback along with his Grammy-winning bride and their children, 7-year-old Future (from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future), 4-year-old daughter Sienna and 11-month-old son Win, hit the catwalk for the launch of his 3Brand kids' clothing line at the Rookie USA Flagship store in New York City on June 24.
The family of five modeled some of the pieces from the upcoming collection, which included the cutest blue and green camo hoodies. Even cuter: three percent of proceeds from the clothing line, which will include 40 pieces and officially hit the shelves in August, will go to the couple's Why Not You Foundation—a non-profit organization founded with the mission of "fighting poverty through education."
In an interview with Forbes, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared his inspiration behind his signature clothing line. "The biggest reason I wanted to create 3BRAND was for my fans to have my gear," he explained. "And for them to be able to experience everything I've dreamed about."
The football star also revealed that the brand's name represents multiple important factors in his life, including the couple's three kids. "The number 3 means so much to me," he said. "3BRAND represents the mind, body, and soul. I live 3 things every day of my life: sports, music, and fashion. Ciara and I have three children, and it's my football number."
If you're wondering how Russell is able to juggle so many (foot)balls—spending time with his family, focusing on his championship-winning career and launching his business endeavors, he credits his "amazing support system."
"It's all about quality time and you have to put 100 percent into it," he explained. "I've been fortunate to put 100 percent into my marriage, my family, and my career. This is why I get to be on that stage introducing 3BRAND with an amazing support system behind me. I'm creating 3BRAND with the hopes that one day my kids can continue to enjoy running this brand and make a difference in the world."
Not only is it Russell's hope that his own children feel a connection to the brand, but he's hoping that little ones across the world will feel inspired by the line as well, adding, "Kids will have a rewarding experience knowing that with their purchase they're giving back to the community."
Now that's worthy of an end zone celebration.