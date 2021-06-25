Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Make Adorable Runway Debut

Watch : Ciara & Russell Wilson Share Video of Newborn Son

Russell Wilson, Ciara and their band of impossibly adorable children just strutted their stuff—or should we say 1, 2 stepped?—down the runway for their big modeling debut.

The NFL quarterback along with his Grammy-winning bride and their children, 7-year-old Future (from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future), 4-year-old daughter Sienna and 11-month-old son Win, hit the catwalk for the launch of his 3Brand kids' clothing line at the Rookie USA Flagship store in New York City on June 24.

The family of five modeled some of the pieces from the upcoming collection, which included the cutest blue and green camo hoodies. Even cuter: three percent of proceeds from the clothing line, which will include 40 pieces and officially hit the shelves in August, will go to the couple's Why Not You Foundation—a non-profit organization founded with the mission of "fighting poverty through education."



In an interview with Forbes, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared his inspiration behind his signature clothing line. "The biggest reason I wanted to create 3BRAND was for my fans to have my gear," he explained. "And for them to be able to experience everything I've dreamed about."