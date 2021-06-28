See the Scrubs Stars' Best Off-Screen Reunions

Watch : "Scrubs" Stars Weigh in on Reboot Possibilities

Like they never left.

The Scrubs cast is famously close IRL, as BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison have spent birthdays together and even co-host podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends. Former co-stars Sarah Chalke and John C. McGinley have joined in on the fun with special holiday celebrations and red carpet reunions over the years ever since Scrubs finished its nine-season run in 2010.

The medical comedy series is beloved by fans precisely for its charismatic ensemble cast, rounded out by Ken Jenkins, Neil Flynn, Judy Reyes and Christa Miller and helmed by series creator Bill Lawrence. In 2018, the Scrubs stars had their biggest reunion yet at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles. With so much cast and crew love, it's clear why rumblings of a reboot have made headlines!

"I love seeing these people," Braff gushed to E! News in 2018. "I had more fun making this show than anything I've ever done...We have literally nine years of inside jokes, so we just crack each other up."