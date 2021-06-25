Listen Up, Royal Watchers! The Crown Just Cast a New Character for Season 5

Watch : Meghan & Harry Received Funds From Prince Charles After Royal Exit

Royal watchers get your biscuits ready, because the tea is coming.

There's a new member of British high society joining season five of The Crown. The Golden Globe-winning Netflix series has already announced Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret.

Yet, on June 25, another key player for the fifth season was announced: Jonny Lee Miller is slated to appear as former U.K. Prime Minister John Major. The official Crown Twitter page confirmed the news, simply tweeting, "Jonny Lee Miller will play John Major in the fifth season of The Crown."

In real life, Major served as the U.K. Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, the same year that Princess Di died. Major also worked under Margaret Thatcher from 1987 to 1990 as Chancellor of the Exchequer and Foreign Secretary.

Miller is best known to fans for portraying Sherlock Holmes on Elementary, with previous roles in Dexter, Trainspotting, Hackers and Mindhunters.