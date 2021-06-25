Watch Conan O'Brien Say Goodbye to Late-Night TV—and Try Not to Cry

Conan O'Brien is saying goodbye to late-night television.

After 11 years at TBS, the 58-year-old host wrapped the final episode of his show Conan on June 24. During his monologue, O'Brien expressed his gratitude to the network executives and his team, including the writers, producers and "one of the funniest people" he knows, his sidekick Andy Richter. He also thanked his family—including his parents, his siblings, his kids and his wife Liza, who was in the audience.

At one point, O'Brien took a moment to reflect on his nearly 28 years in the late-night hosting biz and shared his thoughts on comedy. "I have devoted all of my adult life, all of it, to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid," he said. "And there's a lot of people that believe the two cannot coexist. But god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it's very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."