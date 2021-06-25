Jared Padalecki Says He's "Gutted" Over Exclusion From Jensen Ackles' Supernatural Spinoff

Jared Padalecki doesn't appear to be in a super mood that Jensen Ackles will be carrying on the Supernatural franchise without him.
The 38-year-old Gilmore Girls alum took to Twitter on Thursday, June 24 to share his apparent surprise that Jensen, his co-star for 15 seasons on The CW's beloved drama, is developing a prequel series that he's set to narrate as his character Dean Winchester, in addition to serving as a producer.
Several hours after Jensen, 43, posted a news article about the new project, titled The Winchesters, Jared quote-tweeted him and claimed to have had no idea the spinoff is in the works.
"Dude," wrote the actor who played Dean's brother, Sam Winchester. "Happy for you. Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter. I'm excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever."
Fans were understandably confused by the message, as it seems hard to believe that Jared wouldn't have been looped in. After all, what many fans loved about the original Supernatural series that signed off in November 2020 was the chemistry between the two leads.
However, when one social media user asked Jared if this was a joke, the Walker performer appeared to dismiss such speculation. "No," the actor replied. "It's not. This is the first I've heard about it. I'm gutted."
Jensen, who has to yet to respond publicly to Jared's message, has appeared to have enjoyed a close working relationship with his former co-star. During a 2019 interview with Bustle, the star of The Boys shared that he and Jared "got into a really heated argument" while filming Supernatural's first season, but that this was their first and last real-life fight.
Clearly, Jared has warm feelings about the long-running series, as he posted a pic to Instagram last month showing himself reading a Supernatural fan magazine.
Also voicing thoughts on the same day about not being included in the spinoff was actor Misha Collins, known for playing angel Castiel. In response to Jensen's announcement tweet, Misha responded, "Seems like this show would benefit from a time-traveling angel-in-a-trenchcoat character. Just saying..."
Back in December, all three actors participated in the show's virtual reunion event to support Stacey Abrams' organization Fair Fight Action, which works to eliminate voter suppression.
The Winchesters, which is also being produced by Jensen's wife, Daneel Ackles, is set to focus on the early years for Sam and Dean's parents, John and Mary Winchester, to explain how their relationship came to be.