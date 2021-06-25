These 20 Secrets About The Fast and the Furious Will Take You That First Quarter Mile

16. Ja Rule had a cameo as Edwin, a fellow racer who greets Brian at the scene when he first challenges Dom, and the "Furious" rapper has several songs on the soundtrack—but he turned down a chance to play a much bigger role in the franchise.

When Diesel passed on the sequel, the rapper followed suit, telling MTV News in 2002, "He hollered at me 'cause they still wanted me to do the film and they bumped up my role as a starring role and everything. And you know, we talked about it. I just felt it wasn't the best move for me as far as what I want to do in Hollywood right now. I'm really trying to do this acting thing very seriously. And you know, sometimes every move is not the right move."

It was the right move for Ludacris, whose character Tej was created to fill that Ja Rule-shaped hole, according to 2 Fast 2 Furious director John Singleton. The late filmmaker told Grantland in 2015 of Ja, "He turned down a half a million dollars. He got 15 grand to be in the first movie. He was really big at that time. I guess Murder Inc. was throwing out hits and were making money hand over foot. He was acting like he was too big to be in the sequel. He wouldn't return calls. I went to the studio to go see him—that's just my mantra, I deal with a lot of music people. He was kinda playing me to the side and I was like, 'What? What is this s--t?' This was all initiated by me. I then made a call. I called Ludacris. I said, 'Hey, Luda, I haven't met you before, but I like what you're doing right now.'"

Singleton said he and Ja (who didn't return Grantland's calls, either) laughed about it a year later when they ran into each other at the Source Awards. "I took him under my arm and said, 'Man, when I call you, you listen. I ain't calling you for no bulls--t,'" the director recalled. "He said, ‘Yeah, man, I'm sorry about that.' He apologized. I love Ja. I still think Ja has a lot of personality and can come back in a different way."