Jensen and Danneel Ackles Are Bringing a Supernatural Prequel to The CW

You didn't think the Winchesters would really stay away from The CW for long, did you?

Supernatural its on its way to a return in the form of a prequel series, produced by none other than Jensen Ackles and his wife and occasional Supernatural co-star, Daneel Ackles. According to Deadline, the series would be called The Winchesters, and tells the oft-referenced story of John and Mary Winchester, played in the original series by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith. Jensen will reprise his role as Dean Winchester to narrate the new story, which is being written by former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson.

"Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary," reads the show description. "Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."