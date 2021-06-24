Channing Tatum Shares First Photo of Daughter Everly’s Face: "My World and My Heart"

Watch : Channing Tatum's Daughter Already Has Her Own Dance Moves

Channing Tatum is letting his Instagram followers in on another part of his life.

The She's the Man actor, 41, shared his first ever photo of daughter Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum's face on his Instagram feed on June 24. His ex-wife, Jenna Dewan is Everly's mother. Channing and Jenna got married in 2009 and divorced 10 years later.

"You my littles are everything," Channing said about 8-year-old Everly in his caption. "You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids."

The Step Up actor continued, "You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun."