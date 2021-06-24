Britney Spears Apologizes for "Pretending" to Have "Been OK" Before Conservatorship Hearing

Watch : Can Britney Spears End Her 13-Year Conservatorship?

Britney Spears is more relatable than anyone previously thought.

On Thursday, June 24, the pop star wrote on Instagram that like most people, she's presented her life as being better than it really is. She explained, "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that's what we all strive for !!!!"

She partially attributed this to her mother, Lynne Spears, describing how "one of my mother's best traits" was her ability to stay strong in the face of adversity. "No matter how s--tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok," Britney explained.

However, the 39-year-old singer now wants the public to understand her experience, saying, "I'm bringing this to peoples attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it's not !!!!"