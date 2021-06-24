What's Next for Britney Spears and Her Conservatorship After Shocking Testimony

Britney Spears has spoken, but will people in power listen?
That's what fans are asking after the music superstar appeared at a hearing on June 23 where she testified to a judge about her experience being under a conservatorship.
According to NBC News, who had a reporter inside the courtroom, the 39-year-old mother of two asked to end her conservatorship without being evaluated and explained why she has been silent for so long. "After I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy...I'm not OK, " she shared in a statement. "I'm not happy, I can't sleep."
While appearing on E!'s Daily Pop on June 24, attorney Tamar Arminak, who has been involved with Amanda Bynes' conservatorship, shared her insight into what's next for Britney.
"I think what she did yesterday was very brave and unexpected by everyone," Tamar told hosts Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and Heather Rae Young. "I'm not sure she's going to get rid of the conservatorship, but she certainly made a case for getting her father off as conservator. Absolutely and I think that's step one."
Britney was first placed on a conservatorship in 2008 with her father Jamie Spears serving as co-conservator of her estate. According to NBC News, Britney testified that she has been traumatized by her father through his control over the years.
After the singer's impassioned words, an attorney shared a statement on behalf of Jamie. "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," the statement read. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."
Still, Tamar, who is not involved with Britney's case, believes there needs to be "substantive change" in the future and it starts with the father.
"First thing, Jamie needs to go. He's got to go," she shared. "We just heard a great statement from [Jamie] and we were talking about it. Where is the last sentence where he says, ‘Clearly by being here, I'm harming my daughter more than doing her good. I will resign because I know there are professionals who are co-conservators with me who can take over and do this seamlessly. I'm no longer needed.' That's a father. If you miss your daughter and you want that father-daughter relationship, your work is done."
During this week's hearing, the judge praised Britney for her courage in speaking out, but said the Grammy nominee needs to submit a petition to the court requesting the termination of the conservatorship before any next steps could be taken. No new dates were set.
"I think [Britney] really needs to focus on showing the court that she's capable of taking care of herself and taking care of her basic needs," Tamar explained. "She needs to follow up on her appointments, perhaps if she doesn't want to work, she doesn't have to work, but she can do some charity work."
As for Jamie, Tamar believes he has some explaining to do if he wants to stay on as co-conservator. As she noted, "He needs to show up and express why…we're not in 2008 anymore. In 2008, he stepped up and he was the only one that stepped up when she was in dire straits. Everybody knows that. He did great. He did his job. Right now, staying on this conservatorship is doing her more harm than good and he needs to explain why he needs to stay."