All the Burning Questions the iCarly Revival Has Answered, and the Mysteries That Still Remain

Of the four episodes of the new iCarly that have dropped so far, the latest one is definitely the most surreal.
In "iGot Your Back," Spencer (Jerry Trainor) wants Freddie (Nathan Kress) to get back into the dating game after the divorced "short king" fails to realize a PostRabbit delivery girl is flirting with him. Spencer thinks that maybe his rocket scientist friend Ramona might be interested, but it turns out she isn't, so Spencer hires a girl to pretend to be Ramona. While he thinks he hired her from the TaskRabbit/Postmates mashup PostRabbit, he was actually using a very different service called Eager Bunny, which is for hiring sex workers. So, as Freddie continues to date the fake, non-rocket scientist Ramona, Spencer's shelling out hundreds and hundreds of dollars for every hour they date.
Spencer agonizes over whether or not to tell Freddie, but when Freddie says things didn't work out with Ramona because she kept having to leave for "nuclear physicist emergencies," he simply decided not to say anything at all about how he had hired a woman on a sex worker app to deceive Freddie. This show certainly ain't for kids no more!
Meanwhile, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Harper (Laci Mosley) bonded over their love of the iCarly equivalent of the Real Housewives before landing themselves in a Housewives-level fight, and Carly realized that her ideal man is "hot and dumb." All of it was exactly the type of thing that would totally happen on an episode of iCarly, except there are sex workers and himbos, and Freddie also has a child. It's still taking some time to get used to, especially as every new piece of information only leaves us with more questions.
How did Freddie get to two divorces and an 11-year-old adopted daughter? What has Carly been doing with her life before restarting iCarly? Where is Gibby?
Below, we're keeping track of the many questions the show has answered, and the mysteries yet to be solved, while we continue to wrap our minds around the fact that we're all very old now.
New episodes of iCarly hit Paramount+ on Thursdays.