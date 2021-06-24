Britney Spears Feels "Relieved" and "Hopeful" for Change After Conservatorship Testimony

Watch : Can Britney Spears End Her 13-Year Conservatorship?

Britney Spears is "hopeful" real change will take place following her candid testimony at the conservatorship hearing.

The pop star spoke to a superior court judge on Wednesday, June 23, and a source close to her exclusively tells E! News, "Britney is very happy and relieved that she was finally able to get so much off her chest and be heard... She was very excited to have her truth be out and not feel like she has to hide it anymore."

"She feels it went well and is hopeful there will be a change," the insider continues, adding the 39-year-old mother of two "has support from her mom who is trying to help her."

The source shares Britney is waiting on her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, to file paperwork requesting the conservatorship's termination. In the meantime, Britney is looking into conservatorships as "she only recently gained access to be able to do online research," according to the insider.