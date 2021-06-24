Ant Anstead Dating Renée Zellweger 9 Months After Christina Haack Breakup

Bet you didn't see this romance coming.

According to multiple reports, Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are dating after meeting earlier this month on a work project.

Sources tell TMZ the pair filmed an episode of Discovery+'s new show Celebrity IOU: Joyride where Ant and co-host Cristy Lee help celebs give a loved one a special car transformation. After their episode wrapped, the car expert and Oscar winner reportedly started hanging out and are getting to know each other more.

Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Christina Haack and Ant had finalized their divorce. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the dissolution on Monday, June 21.

The couple will reportedly share custody of their 21-year-old son Hudson. The two privately negotiated how they'll disperse their assets and properties and they won't have to provide financial support to one another moving forward.

Back in March, Ant opened up to E! News about how he was feeling after a public divorce.