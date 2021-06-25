Lena Waithe Shares a Moving Tribute to the Cast of A Different World

Watch : "Reunion Road Trip: It's A Different World" College Secrets

It's a different world today, thanks to A Different World.

On tonight's episode of E!'s Reunion Road Trip, the cast of It's A Different World came together to reflect on their monumental series that ran from 1987 to 1993. Former co-stars Sinbad, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Darryl M. Bell, Dawnn Lewis and Cree Summer recalled OMG-worthy behind-the-scenes moments and favorite memories.

The heartfelt reunion was later heightened by special celebrity tributes to the iconic spin-off of The Cosby Show.

Writer-producer-director Emmy winner Lena Waithe shared a moving message to the "iconic" ensemble cast. "You have affected my life tremendously," Waithe said in a video message. "There is a reason why my production company is called Hillman Grad Productions. I think that's because I feel it's where I got to be educated as well about what it means to be Black, and you all showed me how beautiful my Blackness was."