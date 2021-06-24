Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pack on the PDA During Date Night in New York

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Details on New York City Date Night

It looks like A$AP Rocky has Rihanna's heart (and they'll never be worlds apart).

The couple enjoyed a night out at aptly named Barcade (part bar, part arcade, all fun) in New York on June 23. During their outing, the two played video games and packed on the PDA. An onlooker noted that RiRi wrapped her arms around A$AP Rocky as he rested his head on her shoulder. They were also seen gazing into each other's eyes and kissing at the bar, but their most winning move was buying a round of drinks for their fellow patrons.

And, of course, the fashion icon totally nailed her date night look. Rihanna rocked a pink dress, accessorizing with a furry bucket hat and a string of Dior beads. At one point, the singer also borrowed the rapper's black leather jacket.

Their coupling is the result of finding love in a pretty expected place. Longtime stage companions that have appeared in each other's music videos, fans suspected they had advanced their friendship when they started hanging out in early 2020 after the Fenty Beauty founder's three-year relationship with Hassan Jameel ended. By the end of the year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spending the holidays together in Barbados.