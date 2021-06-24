Britney Spears' Mom Is "Very Concerned" After Court Hearing, Attorney Says

Watch : Britney Spears Hearing: Justin Timberlake & More React

Lynne Spears is expressing her concern over daughter Britney Spears.



According to Us Weekly, Lynne's attorney, Gladstone Jones, said Lynne is a "very concerned mother" after hearing Britney speak to the court remotely on June 23. Lynne's attorney, who was present during the hearing, also encouraged the judge presiding over the matter to listen to Britney's request to hire her own private attorney and to change her care plan.



Jones also reportedly took a moment to address the court and wanted it known on the record that Lynne seconds her daughter's wishes and wanted to make sure that the court took Britney's concerns seriously.

"I first want to say that was very courageous of Ms. Spears," Jones said during the court proceedings, as reported by Vulture. "One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."