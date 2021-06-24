KardashiansJennifer AnistonCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Kaitlyn Bristowe Claps Back After Being Accused of Not Wearing Her Engagement Ring

Yes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's romance is still rosy. So when a follower thought the former Bachelorette wasn't wearing her engagement ring, Bristowe didn't waste any time clapping back.

Kaitlyn BristoweInstagram

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are doing just fine, thank you very much.

After reading a few concerned comments on Instagram, the former Bachelorette reassured fans their romance is still rosy. 

It all started on June 23 when Bristowe headed to the airport and asked her followers to guess where she was going (spoiler alert: It was Hawaii). But some social media users seemed more interested in her relationship status than the destination.

"Hopefully somewhere with your fiancé?" one commenter wrote. "Miss seeing you two together." 

Posting a video of the couple dancing cheek to cheek in the Windy City, Bristowe then replied, "We were literally just in Chicago this weekend so where have you been sista?" 

But the inquiries didn't stop there. When a follower asked why she wasn't wearing her five-carat oval-shaped diamond engagement ring, the reality star held up her finger with the bling and wrote, "I am ya Turkey." Another then asked how she deals with all the "annoying" comments.

"One person just asked 'did you and Jason break up because I heard he moved out and hasn't been in Nashville until weeks,'" the Dancing With the Stars champ wrote. "Like, don't they understand they sound like delusional dingalings?"

Watch: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Aren't Rushing to the Altar

Bristowe and Tartick started dating in 2019 following her split from her former fiancé Shawn Booth in 2018. The season 11 lead and the former contestant from Becca Kufrin's season then got engaged in May.

"Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world, @kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy!" Tartick wrote on Instagram after the proposal. "Love you to death and forever."

