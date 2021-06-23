Britney Spears Testifies That She's Prohibited From Removing Her IUD Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears is making her hopes and dreams crystal clear.

The pop star revealed she wants "the real deal," to get married and have a baby, she said during her public testimony in a court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23.

However, she claimed she isn't allowed to get pregnant under the legal arrangement, which was put in place in 2008, because her conservators won't approve her removing her birth control.

"I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," Britney told the judge. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant."

She added, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."

She has two sons, 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden, from her marriage to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The "Toxic" singer is currently dating fitness expert Sam Asghari, who showed his support for her by posting a selfie while wearing a Free Britney shirt ahead of the court battle.