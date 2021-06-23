5 Finds from Ciara & Russell Wilson's Human Nation Line We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Attaining celebrity style can be expensive. However, Ciara and Russell Wilson are changing that with Human Nation, their gender-neutral line at Kohl's. With prices starting at $13, you can upgrade your wardrobe with everyday styles like hoodies, joggers, tees, biker shorts and more without breaking the bank. Not to mention, the styles are meant to be worn and enjoyed by all genders!

Below, we rounded up five of our favorite Human Nation finds that we think you'll also want to add to your cart.