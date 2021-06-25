The New Faces of Pride: Javicia Leslie Plays a Superhero on TV—and Her Watch Doesn't End There

Watch : Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Not all heroes wear capes.

However, sometimes they do, and Javicia Leslie does.

In January, the second season of The CW's Batwoman premiered with Leslie in the title role, making her the first Black actress to play the iconic DC Comics figure onscreen.

Moreover, her regular-person alter ego on the show, Ryan Wilder, is a matter-of-factly out lesbian—an aspect of the character that was also very important to Leslie, who identifies as bisexual.

"We're reducing our representation, but it doesn't change the population of who is a part of that community," she explained to Comics Beat in an interview ahead of her debut. "So that's why it's necessary to say it. That's why it's necessary to find some kind of way that finally people of that community can identify with superheroes."