Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Shows His Support for #FreeBritney Movement Ahead of Hearing

Sam Asghari has made it pretty clear where he stands when it comes to his famous girlfriend's court battle.

Ahead of a highly anticipated hearing on Wednesday, June 23, Britney Spears' longtime boyfriend took to social media with a selfie, except it was what he was wearing that got fans' attention. The actor appeared to be sporting a shirt with Free Britney written across the chest, an undeniable reference to the #FreeBritney movement that has gained momentum around the singer and the long-running conservatorship she's been under.

If there was any denying who Sam was referring to, he also included a lion emoji. In the past, he has called Britney his "lioness."

The timing of his post is no coincidence considering the pop icon is set to address the court directly regarding the status of her conservatorship on Wednesday afternoon. It will mark a significant moment in the timeline of the conservatorship, which gained renewed attention following the release of the "Framing Britney Spears" episode of The New York Times Presents docu-series that premiered in February.