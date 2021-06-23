Here's What's Coming to Netflix July 2021

Watch : 5 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Netflix's "The Circle"

Still staying indoors for the summer? Not to worry, Netflix has you covered.



The streaming service announced their July lineup of movies, TV shows and documentaries on June 21 and let's just say although this summer will be hot, this selection might be even hotter than anything you can imagine.



To kick things off, for every viewer who secretly wishes they were a super cool spy, Netflix will be adding fan favorites including the entire Austin Powers trilogy starring Mike Myers (Yeah, baby, yeah!) and at least one of the Charlie's Angels movies. (It's still unclear which version, but we will absolutely take whatever we can get!)



But, for anyone who needs their rom-com fix, don't sweat—there are plenty of more meet-cute moments for us to fawn and cry over coming next month including Life as We Know It (starring Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel), Love Actually (which features an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson) and No Strings Attached, which, as rom-com fans well know, stars Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman. If that doesn't make your heart skip a beat, the addition of the entire Twilight saga certainly will.

Not to mention, season two of Mindy Kaling's hit series, Never Have I Ever, also premieres next month.

And to top it off, if you are looking for a mid-summer thrill, there's plenty of horror to go around including the Fear Street film trilogy, based on the book series of R.L. Stine. (We're getting Goosebumps just thinking about it).