Below Deck Mediterranean's Katie Flood Talks Taking Over for Hannah Ferrier

Katie Flood is ready to make a splash.
In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's season six chief stewardess opened up about her new gig and addressed taking over for her popular predecessor, Hannah Ferrier. Heading into the new season, which premieres Monday, June 28 on Bravo, the New Zealand yachtie hoped that fans will give her a chance to show her leadership style.
"Being a chief stew, OK, we all know the job," she started off. "But every one of us have a different way of doing it or bring different strengths to the table. So, I just think it will be refreshing for the viewers, maybe."
As she continued, Katie acknowledged that some fans may not be "happy that Hannah's not here," as this is the first season without the Australian yachtie. Yet, Katie reminded us that the situation ultimately "worked out good" since Hannah's "in a completely different stage of life now."
For those who may've missed it, Hannah, who was the upstairs-downstairs show's chief stewardess between 2016 and 2020, was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn during season five over undeclared Valium and a CBD pen.
After saying bon voyage to the show, Hannah revealed that she was pregnant with her first child. And, in October 2020, the former Below Deck Med star gave birth to a daughter, named Ava Grace Roberts.
While we'll certainly miss Hannah on Below Deck Med, we're excited to get to know more about Katie, who has worked in the industry for seven years. On joining the Bravo hit, Katie revealed, "This opportunity sort of fell in my lap at the right time, and all signs pointed towards me doing this. So, I just went with my gut and here we are."
Yet, as the season six trailer already teased, emotions will run high in the new episodes. "You know, I'm not perfect," Katie said on the drama to come. "I am a human. I do have emotions. Things do affect me. You know, there's so much pressure in this role, and then it's like, you add the lack of sleep, the demanding guests, the drinking, like, all this stuff. It sort of boils up, and that's when you have these emotional moments."
If we weren't all aboard for season six before, we are now!
Below Deck Mediterranean premieres Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. All new episodes will be available on Peacock one week early, starting June 21.
