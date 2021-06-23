Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift's Team "Refused" His Offer to Sell Back Master Recordings

Scooter Braun can't seem to shake off this controversial deal.

Back in November 2020, the music producer made headlines after he reportedly sold Big Machine Label Group, which includes the master rights for Taylor Swift's first six albums. According to the Grammy winner, she hoped to make a deal with Scooter to regain ownership of her masters. Ultimately, however, an agreement was never reached.

In a new interview with Variety published on June 23, Scooter was asked how he views the situation today and his answer may surprise you.

"I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had that reaction to the deal," he shared with the publication. "All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual. I don't know what story she was told. I asked for her to sit down with me several times, but she refused."

Scooter continued, "I offered to sell her the catalog back and went under NDA, but her team refused. It all seems very unfortunate. Open communication is important and can lead to understanding."