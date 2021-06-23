Snoop Dogg's Story About Getting High With Pete Davidson Is Not What We Expected

Pete Davidson can't hang?!

In a truly shocking (and hilarious) interview with E! News' Nightly Pop on Tuesday, June 22, Snoop Dogg dished on which celebrity smoked him under the table—and why the Saturday Night Live star doesn't have as much street cred as one might think.

"The last person I just blew with, I knocked his wig off," Snoop joked of his "good friend" Pete. "I'm supposed to see him again this week...He fights and he fights and he fights and then he says, 'Hey man, I'm cool.'"

Co-hosts Morgan Stewart and Hunter March were more than taken aback. But Snoop also revealed which fellow musician went too hard for a very special 4/20 celebration. "I had to stop because he was blowing me out of the water," Snoop quipped of back-to-back concerts with Willie Nelson in 2007 while in Amsterdam.

Even though Snoop has famously smoked 81 blunts in one day, his wife of 24 years Shante Broadus quit weed a while back. "She's a great reflection of what I should be one day," Snoop said with a smile.