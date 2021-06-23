Get Excited for Miley Cyrus' Peacock Pride Concert With These BTS Pics

Watch : Miley Cyrus Will "Stand By You" at Peacock Pride Concert Special

It's officially a "Party in the U.S.A." in honor of Pride Month!

Powerhouse vocalist Miley Cyrus stars and co-directs the highly-anticipated Peacock concert event, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, premiering on the streaming platform this Friday, June 25. Miley is joined by LGBTQ+ allies Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, Mickey Guyton and more special guests to celebrate love in all forms.

Miley's hits like "The Climb" and "We Can't Stop" take on a new meaning with stripped down performances, audience sing-a-longs and moving lyrics that honor the progress in recent years with LGBTQ+ representation and de-stigmatizing sexual orientation. Her ballad "My Heart Beats For Love" was even written for her friend who was previously struggling to come out.

"My heart continues to beat for this community 11 years later!" Cyrus captioned on Instagram on June 22. "I will never give up on the fight for justice, equality, & acceptance for everyone! Join me June 25th to celebrate #Pride and the progress we've made this far!"