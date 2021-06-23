Bachelor Nation's Erica Rose Recalls Having Eggs Thrown at Her During "Traumatic" Challenge

Watch : Look Back at the First Pilot on "The Bachelor," Jake Pavelka

A decade later, Erica Rose has not forgotten this Bachelor Pad challenge—and for good reason.

It's been 15 years since the Texas native rose to fame as a contestant vying for Lorenzo Borghese's love on the ninth season of The Bachelor in 2006. After her elimination, Rose headed to the second season of Bachelor in Paradise's predecessor, Bachelor Pad, appearing alongside Bachelor Nation stars like Jake Pavelka, Michelle Money, Vienna Girardi and the late Gia Allemand.

During an appearance on the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, Rose recalled a notable challenge she said was both emotionally traumatic and physically hurtful: "Target on Your Back." The challenge involved the men and then the women lining up blindfolded in either swim trunks or bikinis. With their backs turned, each member of the other group was given a question and tasked with answering by throwing a paint-filled egg at whichever contestant was their answer to the question. They received a point if they hit their target and the person with the most points won.