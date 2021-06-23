Vanessa Bryant Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit Over Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Kobe Bryant's family is closing one chapter in the aftermath of his fatal crash, by reaching a settlement agreement with the helicopter company that operated his flight.

His widow, Vanessa Bryant, and families of other victims agreed on a confidential settlement on Tuesday, June 22, according to the court notice obtained by E! News.

"Plaintiffs and Defendants jointly report that they have agreed to settle their claims," reads the notice. "The material terms of the settlement and releases are known to the settling parties and include that the terms of the settlement are confidential."

They are finalizing the settlement documents and will request that the California judge approve the agreement.

Defendants Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp, along with the successor of pilot Ara Zobayan, all agreed to settle.

Last year, Vanessa sued them for the wrongful death of her husband Kobe, 41, and daughter Gianna, 13, after they were killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., along with seven other people. Her surviving children Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, were also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.