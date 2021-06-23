Why Sharon Stone's Thoughts on Meryl Streep Are Raising Eyebrows Across the Internet

Sharon, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role in 1995's Casino, added, "I'm a much better villain than Meryl, and I'm sure she'd say so. Meryl was not gonna be good in Basic Instinct or in Casino. I would be better. And I know it. And she knows it. But we're all set up to think that only Meryl is so amazing that when you say her name it must have been amazing for me to work with her."

She continued to use the 72-year-old Devil Wears Prada standout's name while criticizing Hollywood for sorting women into types. "We all have to sit in our assigned seats," Sharon went on. "Are you kidding me? If we worked in a supermarket, she can't always be the No. 1 checkout girl. We're all doing our jobs. Everybody gets to get better, and everybody gets to sometimes have that not great a day. Even … Meryl."

Additionally, the actress expressed that the #MeToo movement hasn't yet gone far enough and that—you knew her name was coming up again—Meryl is an example of someone who could do more to ruffle feathers.

"Harassment is everywhere," Sharon said. "Until there are real laws, #MeToo was just the opening sentence. I'm sure Meryl has a story. But I'm also sure if Meryl told you her story, she wouldn't be being Meryl, and she wouldn't be getting those jobs. Meryl can't be the envelope pusher. Because then she wouldn't get the jobs. Meryl's a smoother. That's what she does."

Meryl, who is not active on social media, has yet to publicly address Sharon's comments.