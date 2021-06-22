Everything We Know About a Potential Mare of Easttown Season 2

Watch : See Kate Winslet's Hilarious Response to Bennifer Question

More Mare? Maybe!

While the first and currently only season of Mare of Easttown seemed to be a pretty open and shut case, the door has not been entirely closed to another installment. HBO boss Casey Bloys said it, star Kate Winslet said it, and most importantly, creator and writer Brad Ingelsby is saying that a season two is not an impossibility. The problem is, as it usually is, whether or not there's a story to be told.

In a new interview with TVLine, Ingelsby laid it out on the table.

"If we can crack a story that is as great [as Season 1] and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it," he told the site. "I just don't know what the story is. That's the issue right now."

Bloys gave similar quotes to Variety earlier this month, confirming that "everybody would be open to it" as soon as Ingelsby had a plan for a second season. And Winslet is most definitely on board.