Spongelle Body Buffers for 25% Off? Your Skin Will Thank You

All season long we will be sharing our must-have summer products, exclusive deals, and insights from celebrity guest editors. We love to keep up with a regular self-care regimen, but we also know that can get a little pricey at times. That's why we are so excited to share our latest E! Shop Girl Summer deal. This time, we are all about exfoliation. It is essential to exfoliate your skin, especially if you want an even self-tanner application this summer (hint, hint).

Our go-to exfoliant? Spongelle. Say goodbye to germ-infested loofahs. Spongelle's signature product is its body wash-infused buffer. Using this one product means you can ditch multiple products during your shower routine. This sponge can replace an exfoliator, body wash, loofah, and moisturizer just to name a few. The soap is already inside of the sponge. Just add water and lather up. Each one can be used multiple times (14-30 uses for full-size products) and it doesn't grow bacteria like conventional loofahs. It's mess-free, so it's perfect for traveling or to keep in your gym bag.

Aside from exfoliating, each sponge is full of essential oils and it's super hydrating. Oh, and it's adorable and easy to store. Each one has a string attached so you can just hang it on your shower head or a hook. It doesn't get much easier than this. The only tough part is deciding which fragrance is right for you, but thankfully, E! shoppers will get 25% sitewide at Spongelle. Just make sure you put the promo code EONLINE in during checkout.