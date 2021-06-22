Go Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's $16.75 Million Home "Burnin' Up" the Market

Watch : Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome First Baby

If the real estate market is hot, then this couple's home is "Burnin' Up."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner are putting their Los Angeles-area home on the market for a cool $16.75 million.

Located in the small neighborhood of Encino, the property features nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. And if you're in the market for a house full of amenities, this may be the place for you. Guests are treated to an extensive surround sound system as well as a state-of-the-art theatre. An expansive security system keeps homeowners feeling safe as they enjoy a lap pool, aquarium, fog machine, disco lights and covert DJ station in the backyard. Yes, a rock star truly lived his best life here.

But with a four-car garage, putting green, secondary prep kitchen, custom wine cellar and private balconies, there's something for everyone. As a result, we predict potential buyers will be fighting over this property sooner rather than later.