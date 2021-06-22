Lorde Shares the Story Behind Her Cheeky Album Cover in Rare Interview

Watch : Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

Lorde just gave the green light for her third studio album.

That's right! The 24-year-old singer is set to release Solar Power on August 20. The two-time Grammy winner spoke about her music during a rare late-night appearance on the June 21 episode of The Late Show. And while hosts would normally hold up the album cover of the record an artist is promoting, Stephen Colbert claimed he wasn't allowed.

"CBS' standards and practices will not let me hold up the album because, ironically for an album called Solar Power, there's a photo on it of, well, where the sun don't shine," he said. "I think it's a beautiful album cover."

So, Lorde had to describe the cover to viewers. "My friend just took it," she explained about the photo. "It was just me jumping over a friend on a beach. For those who don't know, it is my butt kind of from below and I'm in a bikini. So, it's, like, a little hard core. But it was so joyful to me. It felt, like, innocent and playful and a little bit, like, feral and I don't know sexy."