The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Responds to Thomas Admitting Goal of Becoming the Bachelor

Watch : Nick Viall's Warning to "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston

There are certain things you don't say out loud when you're a contestant on The Bachelorette, as Thomas has presumably learned the hard way.

The dating show's latest episode, which aired on Monday, June 21, ended with the guys banding together to get more information about Thomas' motives, just as they had teamed up earlier in the proceedings to encourage Katie Thurston to not give a rose to previous villain Karl.

Karl ended up going home, and although Thomas was still in the running by the episode's end, he might not have much time left, judging by Katie's social media presence throughout the evening.

As the show had teased in promos for the episode, the final scene showed Hunter pushing Thomas to follow up on his earlier comments that led the guys to suspect he joined the show with the intention of becoming the Bachelor on a future season.

Ultimately, Hunter directly asked, "Was being the Bachelor—was that a prerogative for you?" This led the real estate agent to stunningly reply, "OK, I can't be [disingenuous] to you guys, and I'm not gonna be. Yes, coming into this, one of the thoughts on my mind was potentially being the next Bachelor."