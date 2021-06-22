A Guide to Nick Cannon's Sprawling Family Before Baby No. 7 Arrives

Watch : Nick Cannon's Rumored GF Appears to Be Pregnant With His 7th Child

Nick Cannon said it himself: "We're here to be fruitful and multiply."

He explained to ABC News in 2016, "That's what our beings are made for, so we can raise our offspring up so they can have offspring, and [produce] generations after generations."

At the time a father of twins with soon-to-be ex-wife Mariah Carey, the actor and TV host said he was "not against" having more kids. "I talk about that all the time," he said. "I love children. Everybody knows that. Whether it's having more of my own, or adopting, whatever, I love that process. Kids kind of bring that vibrant side [out] of me so whenever I can be a part of that process I'm with it."

Consider Cannon, 40, a man who doesn't just talk the talk.