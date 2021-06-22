Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Breakup

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's relationship is officially over.
The duo, who called it quits in September 2020 after two years of marriage, have finalized their divorce, Christina's rep confirms to E! News. According to legal filings, which were obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the dissolution on Monday, June 21.
TMZ, who first broke the news, reports that Christina and Ant will share custody—both legal and physical—of their son, Hudson, 21 months. Additionally, the outlet revealed through its sources that the two privately negotiated how they'll disperse their assets and properties. Moreover, they won't have to provide financial support to one another moving forward.
At this time, both Christina and Ant have yet to publicly comment on their divorce being finalized.
Back in September, the 37-year-old reality TV personality announced that she and the English star decided to part ways.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina shared on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
Just days after the Flip or Flop star addressed their break up, Ant broke his silence on the matter.
"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope," he captioned his Instagram. "I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."
Although Ant held onto hope that they could work things out, Christina filed for divorce two months after they split.
Earlier this month, Christina pulled back the curtains on her private life and opened up about being single in an interview with E! News.
"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," she shared. "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."
She also kept it real about her life as a working mom, as she raises her three kids: Hudson, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, who she shares with her ex, Tarek El Moussa.
"I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with—so do I," she admitted. "I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down."
She added, "Something I did was getting off social media for a while and I feel like that is a big distraction. My kids do not like me being on my phone, so I feel like that's setting an example for them. When I get home, I make sure my focus is on them and when I'm at work, my focus is work."