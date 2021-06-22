Amazon Prime Day Deals on Viral TikTok Products

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're like us, you know scrolling on TikTok late at night can turn into an expensive way to pass the time! Besides igniting viral dance trends, the video-sharing app has turned into the ultimate source for discovering products that you never knew you needed.

From dermatologist-recommended skincare to car essentials and booty-shaping leggings, these viral items not only racked up a ton of views and likes, but TikTok users proved they are worth every cent. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can score limited-time discounts on TikTok's most sensational products.

Below, we rounded up 15 viral TikTok products that are on sale right now!