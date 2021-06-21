Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore Reveals the "Obscure" Baby Name Her Boyfriend Came Up With

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Baby on board!

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Alli Dore opened up about her surprising pregnancy news. And while the announcement stunned Bravo fans, the Australian yachtie revealed it "was a surprise" for herself and boyfriend Benny Thompson too.

"I was kind of in a bit of denial about it," she said on first learning she was pregnant. "Benny was the one that figured it out. I was having a few symptoms, a bit of nausea."

Since the couple was long distance at the time, Alli admitted she couldn't believe it was happening. According to Alli, the pair, who were friends for a decade before becoming a couple, embraced their new roles as a mom- and dad-to-be during a romantic swim in the ocean.

She detailed, "We're having a swim in the ocean and we both looked at each other and we're like, 'We're doing this, aren't we?' And he was like, 'Yup!'"