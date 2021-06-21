Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Family Trip

Friendly exes or something more?

That's what Teen Mom fans are asking after Javi Marroquin was spotted on a family vacation with ex Lauren Comeau last week.

According to social media posts, the pair was seen visiting the Universal Orlando Resort with their 2-year-old son Eli. In addition, Javi brought along 7-year-old son Lincoln who he shares with ex Kailyn Lowry.

While some may speculate that it's just two exes creating happy memories for their youngest family members, one theme park visitor claimed they appeared to be more than friends.

"Javi and Lauren were spotted at Islands of Adventure near the Forbidden Journey ride," an eyewitness exclusively shared with E! News. "They were holding hands and had the kids with them. They all looked very happy together."

And although Lauren didn't post any social media photos from the trip, Javi documented some of the fun on Instagram including a visit to Jurassic Park.