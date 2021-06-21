Inside Kylie Jenner's Insanely Lavish Father's Day Celebration for Travis Scott

Watch : Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Back Together?

A present that gives "Goosebumps."

Kylie Jenner is showing off the lavish gifts she gave Travis Scott on June 21, one day after Father's Day 2021. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians mogul has sparked romance rumors by reuniting with the father of their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster over a year post-split.

Kylie adorably shared a sweet tribute to Travis on Sunday, June 20. "Happy fathers day @travisscott [white heart emoji]," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.. [white heart emoji]."

Now, Kylie is giving fans a glimpse into the all-out celebration for Stormi's dad. Kylie posted a series of Instagram Stories capturing giant bouquets of sunflowers, blue balloons reading "Happy Dad's Day," custom cookies and dyed blue roses. "In honor of Father's Day yesterday, just wanted to share some special moments," Kylie captioned.

Even Stormi was too cute walking among an indoor sunflower garden complete with a heart arch and cozy cushion set-up. For Kylie's stunning backyard, a green grass-covered couch perfectly added to a luxe lunch with custom family plates. It was a full spectrum of colors as white daisy flowers floated in the pool, leading to a lavender-hued heart and red rose display.