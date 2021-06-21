Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Are Engaged

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is all about gym, tan and lots of love.
According to a source, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star proposed to his girlfriend Saffire Matos on Saturday, June 19 at a Southern California beach where she said yes!
"[His daughter] Ariana, Ron's mom and step-dad were there for the engagement at the Los Angeles beach on Saturday," a source close to Ronnie revealed to E! News. "Ron has been working hard on his mental health and has finished his program at the health and wellness center that he was spending time at."
The source added, "Saffire has been really supportive of his recovery and is looking forward to the next chapter of their journey."
Ronnie hired Event Factory through Bucket List on May 26 to organize the proposal. "It was a surprise and he was very involved in the details!" Thais Campano of Event Factory exclusively shared with E! News. "He got the proposal package, which is romantic theme with boho style, red rose petals on the sand and the marry me letters...They had sushi from a private chef and non-alcoholic champagne. He hired a videographer to get the entire experience and he popped the question during the romantic photoshoot."
After a romantic evening by the water, the family continued the celebrations on Father's Day at the Happiest Place on Earth. "Disneyland with my Princess," the MTV reality star wrote on Instagram before park-hopping to Disney's California Adventure with Saffire and Ariana, who he shares with ex Jen Harley.
The new relationship status comes after Ronnie and Saffire experienced their fair share of ups and downs in the public eye. Back in April, Ronnie was arrested on charges of intimate partner violence with injury. The incident occurred while he was on probation stemming from a separate domestic violence case involving his ex, Jen.
The reality star would later decide to get professional help for what his attorneys described as "psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time."
The Los Angeles City Attorney's office later told E! News that it filed a probation violation against Ronnie in lieu of filing a new case against the reality star.
"We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," his attorneys said in a previous statement. "As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media."
Ronnie and Saffire, who runs a Staten Island lash bar, have been dating since last fall. It's unclear if the couple's romance will play out on Jersey Shore as Ronnie previously announced he would be stepping away from the show to "get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."
