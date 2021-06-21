The New Faces of Pride: Jazz Jennings on the First Film Character She Connected With and Her Queer Hero

Watch : Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Eating Disorder & Weight Gain

With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ+ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Jazz Jennings realized at an early age that she was embarking on a journey worth sharing.

Now 20, the author, model and activist—whose transition was chronicled in an unprecedented way on the hit TLC series I Am Jazz—has inspired countless young people, many of whom had either never seen someone they could really identify with on TV before or who just couldn't get enough of watching a strong kid fully embrace her true self.

The show was often the very picture of pride, if you will, mixed in with issues any teen could relate to, such as body insecurity and family members who may be supportive but can't actually know how you feel.