Khloe Kardashian Reflects on "Evil" Criticism She Received During Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt—well, almost.
As the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion concluded on June 20, viewers watched Khloe Kardashian reflect on her confidence before and after the long-running series. While watching part two of the special, Khloe took to Twitter and revealed a scene that didn't make the final cut.
"They removed the montage video package of all the constant criticism and torment I endured over the years," the Good American designer shared—then deleted. "@KUWTK @EEntertainment should post that so people can be reminded about their treatment of me #KUWTK Reunion."
When one fan expressed their disappointment that the clip didn't air, Khloe shared some more perspective.
"Don't be mad my boo," she wrote. "I'm sure the reason why they didn't post it is for timing. At least that's what I'm assuming. I just thought it would be smart for people to be reminded about how evil they've been to me over the years. Everyone gets a pass for some reason."
During the two-part reunion special, Khloe spoke candidly about her experience working alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. According to the E! star, she began questioning her own beauty when critics began calling her names like "fugly."
"Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show," Khloe reflected. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.' I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."
And when she witnessed her sisters get preferential treatment at various work commitments outside the show, Khloe's confidence began to suffer.
"We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes," True Thompson's mom recalled. "And I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway."
Ultimately, Khloe was inspired to create a body positive brand known as Good American that offers a full size range of clothes. "I don't want to people to feel like they have to be a certain size to be accepted," she added. "I just want people to be healthy."