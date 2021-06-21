Braunwyn Windham-Burke Confirms She's Dating Former RHOC Star Fernanda Rocha

Watch : Heather Dubrow Returns to "RHOC" as Kelly, Braunwyn & Elizabeth Exit

Starting a new chapter.

After it was announced that Braunwyn Windham-Burke would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County on June 15, the mother of seven is ready to break her silence on another RHOC alum. And no, it's not Kelly Dodd.

Windham-Burke exclusively spoke with E! News at the GUARDaHEART Foundation's Unmasked Heart Disease event over the weekend and confirmed her relationship with RHOC season six star Fernanda Rocha.

"We have been hanging out," Braunwyn gushed. "We are close and she's been an amazing support to me. I'm glad I met her. I will say this: There have been some rumors about when we went from being friends to a little bit more than friends. It was after she got divorced so there's nothing salacious like that happening. We've been hanging out for awhile. We didn't become more than friends until recently. She's definitely special."

While Braunwyn was hesitant to put a label on their love, she stated that they are "definitely dating."