Kristin Cavallari Praises Ex Jay Cutler as "The Best" in Loving Father's Day Tribute

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

For Kristin Cavallari, deciding to compliment ex Jay Cutler on his special day was a slam dunk.

The 34-year-old Very Cavallari alum took to Instagram on Sunday, June 20 to share a Father's Day tribute to Jay. She and the 38-year-old former NFL star, who share children Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5, announced their split in April 2020.

"Happy Father's Day to the best," she captioned a photo of Jay playing basketball outdoors with their three kids. All three of the children had their backs to the camera.

The Laguna Beach alum shared the same image to her Instagram Story, this time adding the caption, "Happy Fathers Day to all the dads! Especially this one." Kristin also drew a heart on the pic.

The former couple have continued to prove they excel at co-parenting. Earlier this month, the athlete told E! News in an exclusive interview that the couple has remained focused on what's best for their kids.