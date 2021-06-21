Friends' James Michael Tyler Shares Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

Actor James Michael Tyler is opening up about his years-long health battle for the first time.

In an interview with Today's Craig Melvin, Tyler—who played Jennifer Aniston's coffee shop manager Gunther on Friends—shared that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018 after a routine physical.

"I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen," he said on Today. "That came back at an extraordinarily high number...So I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there. Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

As he soon learned, the cancer had spread to his bones. "For my specific prognosis, it's of course stage 4," he told Melvin. "Late stage cancer. So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."